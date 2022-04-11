iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,358,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,659,000 after buying an additional 151,947 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 936,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,192,000 after buying an additional 541,883 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 39,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,860. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

