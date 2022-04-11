iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $79.88

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.88 and last traded at $79.91, with a volume of 582087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.24.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.12.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.