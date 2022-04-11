iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $72.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

