iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.40

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.40 and last traded at $108.41, with a volume of 29931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

