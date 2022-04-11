iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.83. 3,478,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,001,926. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.86.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

