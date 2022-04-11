iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $97.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

