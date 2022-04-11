iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Concorde Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $121.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,815. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.13. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $121.04 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

