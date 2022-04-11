iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $120.93

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.93 and last traded at $121.18, with a volume of 36506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.13.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.