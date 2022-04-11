iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Holdings Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1,143.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $300.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.16. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $252.23 and a 1 year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

