iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stake Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1,088.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYK stock opened at $208.11 on Monday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $208.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.95.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

