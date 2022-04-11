iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 104,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,671,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $4.14 on Monday, reaching $95.80. 589,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,792. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

