J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to Release Earnings on Monday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $173.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,763 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.32.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.