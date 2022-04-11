James Kihara Sells 1,025 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, James Kihara sold 359 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $8,544.20.

ACAD traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.62. 1,202,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,988. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

