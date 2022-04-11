James L. L. Tullis Sells 1,630 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 1,630 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $21,173.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,822. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

