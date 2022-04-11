Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,472 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $258.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.52. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.14 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

