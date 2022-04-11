Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,336 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $74.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

