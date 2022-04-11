Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 32,803 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,803 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGN. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $354,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,395 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 393.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 296,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.06 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

