Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYLD stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29.

