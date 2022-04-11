Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,968,000 after buying an additional 192,393 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 21st. William Blair began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.74.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $63.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average is $104.86. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.47 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.01.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

