Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after purchasing an additional 37,455 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Encompass Health stock opened at $72.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

