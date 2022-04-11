Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,743 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 120.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Brunswick by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,184,000 after acquiring an additional 154,169 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,357,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,344,000 after acquiring an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

NYSE:BC opened at $75.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $72.71 and a twelve month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Brunswick Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.