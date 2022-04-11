Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 7,058 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,251,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $44.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.74 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

