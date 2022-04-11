Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 932 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,762,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,386,000 after buying an additional 899,505 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 3,841.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 568,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after buying an additional 554,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,903,000 after buying an additional 461,917 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,872,000 after buying an additional 214,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,912,000 after buying an additional 209,483 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $113.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.43. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $94.56 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.18%.

LAMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

