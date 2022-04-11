Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,202 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NuVasive by 35.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 20.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $55.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

