Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $74.61 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

