Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

