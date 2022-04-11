Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.55% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

BDEC stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

