Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

IHE opened at $201.77 on Monday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $173.58 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.46.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

