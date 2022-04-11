Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.69 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -235.29%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

