Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 183.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.62.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $266.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $216.00 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.32 and its 200 day moving average is $315.43.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The company had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

