Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chewy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Chewy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Chewy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 226,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHWY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $43.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.93 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

