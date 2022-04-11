Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 160.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

