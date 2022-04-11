Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

Shares of FBHS opened at $72.89 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

