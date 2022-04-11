Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 656,697 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,749,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 501,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,931,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $21.23 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

