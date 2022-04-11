Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,240 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 752,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.83 per share, with a total value of $1,884,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,351,355 shares of company stock worth $12,596,152. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $58.39 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.86 and a twelve month high of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

