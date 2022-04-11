Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,632 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after buying an additional 139,886 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock opened at $183.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.81 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

