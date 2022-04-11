Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,255 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.69% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $64.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.40. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

