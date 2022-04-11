Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 35,342 Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Rating) by 141.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of BATS:IYLD opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $25.96.

