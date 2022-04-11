Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 59,719 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 109.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 35.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 52.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $10.45 on Monday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

