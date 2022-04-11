Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 148.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 357,664 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,155,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 29.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,721,000 after purchasing an additional 242,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 96.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 241,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 118.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $142,338.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,705 shares of company stock worth $513,882. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

