Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,774 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 790,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,356,000 after buying an additional 119,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,706,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,948,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $203.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.36 and its 200 day moving average is $191.70. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $177.86 and a twelve month high of $204.02.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

