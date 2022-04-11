Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,777 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $55,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

