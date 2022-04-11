Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,203 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV opened at $41.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.