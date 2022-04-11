Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

JBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 42.09%. Analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,547,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,059 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,972,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,835,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,667,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.