Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 42.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.