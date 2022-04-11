Jarvis Network (JRT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $717,697.00

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $924,959.15 and approximately $717,697.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

