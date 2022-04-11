Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $854.36 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) to report sales of $854.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $830.50 million to $900.00 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $607.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.40.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $165.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.