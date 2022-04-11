Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $854.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) to report sales of $854.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $830.50 million to $900.00 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $607.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS.
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $165.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
