JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €22.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been given a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

DEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €26.50 ($29.12) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.37) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($30.22) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($29.12) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of JCDecaux stock traded up €0.47 ($0.52) on Monday, reaching €20.02 ($22.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($29.69) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($40.55). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.83.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

