Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €192.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €192.00 ($210.99) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($169.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($188.13) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($175.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($180.22) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €167.44 ($184.00).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of ETR DB1 traded up €2.80 ($3.08) during trading on Monday, hitting €168.30 ($184.95). The stock had a trading volume of 357,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €132.65 ($145.77) and a 12 month high of €166.30 ($182.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €156.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €149.75.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.