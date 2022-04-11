Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.93.

Shares of COST stock opened at $600.04 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $359.60 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $538.09 and its 200-day moving average is $519.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

